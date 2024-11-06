Donald Trump wins presidency • Tight race between Slotkin, Rogers • Republicans win majority of Senate

Donald Trump will again occupy the White House after winning the 2024 election.

The former president's win became apparent as he racked up the votes in swing states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, to get enough electoral votes to defeat Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Associated Press projected Trump as the winner early Wednesday after calling Wisconsin – putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump, 78, will begin his second term early next year after losing his first reelection bid to President Joe Biden back in 2020. It was an extraordinary return to power for Trump, who refused to accept defeat four years ago and sparked the U.S. Capitol riot, was convicted of felony charges, and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump will be the first former president to return to office since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election. He is also the first person convicted of a felony to be elected president and, at 78, is the oldest person elected to the office.

His vice president, 40-year-old Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in the U.S. government.

Tight Senate race

Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are battling to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Stabenow.

After six years representing Michigan in the House, Slotkin is seeking a Senate seat. Rogers formerly represented Michigan in the House from 2000 to 2014, when he announced he would not seek re-election for the 8th District.

Stabenow has held the Senate seat since 2001 and most recently fended off Republican challenger John James in 2018 by 6.5%, the closest U.S. Senate race since her first election in 2000.

The last time a Republican won the race for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats was in 1994, when Spencer Abraham beat Democrat Bob Carr by nearly 10 points. Abraham held the seat for one term before ultimately losing to Stabenow in that 2000 election.

As of 8 a.m., Slotkin leads Rogers by only a few thousand votes - with both candidates sitting at 48.5% of the vote.

World leaders react to Trump win

Leaders around the world are reacting to news that Donald Trump will again serve as president of the United States.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele shared a congratulatory message for Trump, wishing him well in his upcoming term.

"Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined in with a message celebrating Trump’s projected win as "history’s greatest comeback." He added, "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his readiness to work together, posting, "Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed eagerness to work with Trump, as the former president nears the electoral votes needed to win, the Associated Press reported.

Rutte emphasized the importance of NATO in addressing global challenges, including threats from Russia, terrorism, and competition with China, as well as the growing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. He praised Trump’s past efforts to encourage NATO allies to increase defense spending, noting that nearly two-thirds of NATO’s 32 members are expected to meet this year’s spending target.

Republicans win majority of Senate

Republicans won a majority of the U.S. Senate amid Donald Trump's presidential win, retaking the upper chamber for the first time in four years.

The party will hold at least 52 seats, enough for an outright majority. Republicans toppled Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, the first incumbent senator to fall, with GOP luxury car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur Bernie Moreno.

They chased Democrats in the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Vice President Kamala Harris strained to carry the party forward.

Democratic efforts to oust firebrand Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida also failed.

The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top. Incumbent GOP Sen. Deb Fischer brushed back a surprisingly strong challenge from independent newcomer Dan Osborn.

One of the most-watched Senate races, in Montana, was also called early Wednesday. Democrat Jon Tester, a popular three-term senator and "dirt farmer" in the fight of his political career lost to Trump-backed Tim Sheehy, a wealthy former NAVY Seal, who made derogatory comments about Native Americans, a key constituency in the Western state.

Free park entry after Oakland County mileage passes

Voters in Oakland County approved a mileage to improve parks this Election Day.

The proposal passed 69.4% to 30.60%. As part of the 0.30 mills increase, Oakland County residents will be allowed free entry into parks and dog parks that charge a vehicle fee.

The proposal, which changes the current levy from 0.35 mills to 0.65 mills, is expected to generate $24 million annually until it expires in 2043. According to the county, this mileage increase is expected to cost the average homeowner about $40 more a year.

Plans for that extra money include investing $100 million to improve parks, trails, and the Oakland County Farmers Market, trail expansions, accessibility improvements, expanded enrichment programs, and more.

According to the county, the park system consists of 15 parks covering more than 7,000 acres, with 80 miles of trails.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures are headed back down, but it will still be in the 60s today.

What else we're watching

Julie Johnson to become first LGBTQ+ Congress member from the South

Texas state Rep. Julie Johnson (D) has won the race to fill the Texas House District 32 seat left open by Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas).

Johnson will be the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent Texas and the South in Congress.

"It’s significant. Texas is the bullseye in this country of hate against the LGBT community," Johnson said of the possibility after winning her primary.

Before running for Congress, she served in the Texas House since January 2019, representing District 115 for all three terms.

House District 32 covers suburbs in northeastern Dallas County, plus slivers of Collin and Denton counties.

Allred has represented District 32 since 2019.

Allred defeated Republican Pete Sessions, who had represented the district since its creation in 2003.