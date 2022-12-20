'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side

A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.

"1 I told him, ‘Baby don’t run, let me help you,’" she said. "I was trying to see where he was wounded at, and I asked my son to get some towels, so I can put pressure on it."

As the family called 911, the woman kept working to try to keep the boy alive.

"I was like, ‘Don’t go to sleep baby, don’t go to sleep, just stay woke,’" she said. "He kept saying OK, and I said, ‘We’re getting help, it’s in the way. Just hold on.’"

Despite the best efforts of the woman and her two sons, the boy died.

"Once he stopped breathing, I tried CPR. He didn’t make it," she said.

The woman said her son recognized the boy.

"He went to school with my children. He used to come play at my house," she said. "That’s a good boy. That’s one of the kids that never be into the stuff."

She said she is saving the victim's shoe to give to his family.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger. What they do know is that the shooting happened on Ferguson and ended on Biltmore after the boy ran about 100 yards and collapsed on the sidewalk.

"There’s no such thing as a snitching code. You know something, you see something, you tell it. You don’t hold that back because that could be you that somebody’s trying to save," said Detroit Police Capt. Brian Bowser.