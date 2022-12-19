Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side.

Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson.

Police said boy ran about 100 yards from over to Biltmore where he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

"Anytime anyone is killed it's very impactful on the family and when you got a juvenile the week before Christmas, it's just a horrible series of incidents," said Detroit Police Capt. Brian Bowser

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or why the teen was targeted.