Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Detroit Police investigate murder of teenage boy on west side

Detroit Police said a teenage boy was shot near 7 Mile and Southfield Monday night and died on the next street over.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side.

Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson.

Police said boy ran about 100 yards from over to Biltmore where he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

"Anytime anyone is killed it's very impactful on the family and when you got a juvenile the week before Christmas, it's just a horrible series of incidents," said Detroit Police Capt. Brian Bowser

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or why the teen was targeted.