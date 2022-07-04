Doordash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job

article

A man out on his first day working as a Doordash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by.

Detroit police say the victim had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Sixth Precinct Cmdr. Arnold Williams said Monday. "This is a 100% senseless display of violence."

Police are still working on a description of the suspect and the vehicle they were in.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on July 2 in the 1700 block of Bagley.

Police say the driver was being accompanied by another family member for his first day on the job when he stopped at a home. Williams wouldn't comment on if the shooting was targeted, but said it was "unnatural" that someone who would drive by firing shots would circle around and do it again.

Police have spoken to witnesses and are looking through video surveillance for more evidence.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.