DoorDash driver murder: Ferndale police announce suspect arrested

The Brief Mamadou Diallo was killed while working as a DoorDash driver. Ferndale Police said the shooting was a result of road rage. The suspect is charged with murder and other charges.



Ferndale Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man, originally from Senegal, who was killed in a senseless murder a month ago that police said was prompted by road rage.

Terrell Simms, 39, was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, one month after 26-year-old Mamadou Diallo was shot and killed while working as a DoorDash driver.

"Mr. Diallo came to this country from Senegal, Africa, in 2023. He made his home in the city of Detroit," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis on Thursday. "He loved to play soccer and take classes to learn English. He worked as a delivery driver to make ends meet. At the time of his murder he was simply doing his job: delivering food in the middle of the night. Sadly, Mr. Diallo's life was cut short a day before his 27th birthday."

The backstory:

Diallo had just picked up an order from White Castle on Woodward near 8 Mile and turned around to head south. As Diallo turned, police said Simms was was speeding down Woodward in a GMC pickup and nearly hit Diallo's Ford Escape.

At 8 Mile, police said Simms abruptly stopped to wait for Diallo. Investigators said once Diallo arrived, Simms fired six rounds into his car, hitting him once in the stomach – and ultimately killing the 26-year-old.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of an innocent man who was simply working to make ends meet," said Emmi.

Police had arrested two others but they were released before Simms was charged. Emmi said they were connected to the crime but were released pending more details.

Simms is facing second-degree murder and multiple weapons charges. He's being held without bond and is due back in court next Thursday.

What you can do:

"It's almost impossible to prevent an isolated incident of road rage. But things that drivers can do is to remain calm, continue to drive safely and call 911 as soon as it's safe to do so," Emmi said.

Simms is a convicted felon but Emmi stopped short of detailing his history.