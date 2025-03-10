Ferndale police search for shooter after Detroit man murdered

article

The Brief A Detroit man was found shot to death on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale early Sunday. The shooter is unknown.



A shooting early Sunday in Ferndale left a Detroit man dead.

Police said a caller first reported hearing gunshots in the area of Woodward and Eight Mile around 1:45 a.m. A few minutes later, another caller reported that a person was lying outside a Ford Escape in the southbound lanes of Woodward on the bridge over Eight Mile.

First responders arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that the victim had been driving south on Woodward when someone pulled up alongside him and started shooting.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the victim’s family as well as loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to finding those responsible." said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. "We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the victim and his family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650, ext. 5.