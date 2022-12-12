Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning.

Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.

Police haven't released much information on the nature of the shooting, but did say they started getting calls around 3:30 a.m. about reports of shots being fired.

The scene remains active inside the home, located on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa. It's near Oakman Boulevard and Livernois.

It's unclear what motive might be at play regarding the shooting.

Police are expected to canvass for witnesses and any home surveillance footage that could tell them anything about what happened.