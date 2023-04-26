Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim died after he was shot early Wednesday on Detroit's west side.
According to police, a male in his late teens and a man in his 20s were shot at a home in the 15400 block of Mark Twain just before 12:40 a.m.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. The victim in his teens later died.
Police are still investigating, but said it may have been a drive-by shooting.