Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

A victim died after he was shot early Wednesday on Detroit's west side.

According to police, a male in his late teens and a man in his 20s were shot at a home in the 15400 block of Mark Twain just before 12:40 a.m.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. The victim in his teens later died.

Police are still investigating, but said it may have been a drive-by shooting.