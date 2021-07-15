Downtown Royal Oak social district opens this weekend -- Here's what to know

article

The Downtown Royal Oak social district opens this weekend.

Beginning Friday, grab a drink from a participating business and enjoy it in a defined area from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, year-round.

All streets, sidewalks, parks, and gathering areas between Lincoln Avenue and 11 Mile Road, from S. Lafayette Avenue to Knowles Street are part of the social district. The area bounded by Pingree Boulevard, N. Main Street, and E. 11 Mile Road are also included.

RELATED: Arts, Beats, & Eats returns at full capacity this year

Currently, Motor City Gas, Gusoline Alley, Rock on 3rd, and Oak City Grille are participating. More businesses are expected to be added. Guests will receive a special cup that they can carry with them outside.

"A big focus for us right now is the future of Downtown Royal Oak, which includes ways that we can effectively support local business and increase the economic growth of our vibrant downtown," said Tim Thwing, the director of community development for Royal Oak. "The Royal Oak Social District is another way that patrons can experience and support many of their favorite establishments in Downtown Royal Oak."

Royal Oak isn't the first city to add an outdoor drinking area. In the spring, Ferndale introduced Patio Zones, and last weekend Social District Saturdays began in St. Clair Shores.