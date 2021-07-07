St. Clair Shores Social District Saturdays kick off this weekend

Social District Saturdays begin this weekend in St. Clair Shores.

Greater Mack will be closed from 5 p.m. until midnight on July 10 and 24 as well as Aug. 14 and 28 for people to enjoy food and drinks, live music, and yard games.

Alcoholic beverages purchased from Shores Inn, Copper Hop Brewing Co., and Firehouse Pub can be taken outside and around the social district. Other businesses will be added when they receive permits.

July 10 will include a cornhole tournament at Firehouse Pub. Check-in is at 5 p.m. and it begins at 6 p.m. There will also be a performance by Paper Covers Rock.

Other cities, such as Ferndale, have implemented similar districts that allow people to drink and patronage local businesses outside.