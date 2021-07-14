Royal Oak's Arts, Beats, & Eats returns at full capacity this year

article

Arts, Beats, and Eats, the annual art, music, and food festival, returns to Royal Oak this Labor Day Weekend.

The 2021 event will be at full capacity after it moved to a virtual and appointment-only format last year.

This year will feature more than 200 performances on nine stages, food from restaurants and trucks, hands-on activities, and more.

Performers will be announced next month, ahead of the Sept. 3-6 festival.

"The long await is over. We’re eager to come together to enjoy live music, amazing art, and mouthwatering cuisine. It feels good to be back and we’re looking forward to giving back to the community that has stepped up tremendously in the fight against the pandemic so we can all return to normalcy," said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, which marks its third year as the title sponsor. "We’re coming back with a renewed spirit and enthusiasm. Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is set to bring people together and celebrate the end of summer with family, friends, and a great weekend of art, culture, great food, and entertainment.

---