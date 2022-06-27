Dozens of cars, trucks, more available at upcoming Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions

Over the next month, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more will be up for auction across Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department has nine upcoming abandoned vehicle auctions scheduled, beginning Tuesday at Elite Towing at 13020 E. McNichols.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

June 28 at 9 a.m.Elite Towing - 13020 E. McNichols

June 29 at 10 a.m.DPD Caniff - 5997 Caniff

July 1 at 9 a.m.LIJBS - 6380 Marcus

July 5 at 9 a.m.Michigan Auto Recovery (MARS) - 8850 Southfield

July 8 at 9 a.m.J & C Recovery - 14201 Joy

July 12 at 9 a.m.New Executive - 6445 E. Hildale

July 15 at 9 a.m.Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon Rd.

July 15 at 10 a.m.DPD Grand River - 10750 Grand River

July 26 at 9 a.m.Wayne's Service - 204965 Sherwood

Click here to see the available vehicles.