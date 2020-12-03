Dozens of small-group online classes now available for free for Michigan seniors

article

Seniors in Michigan can now enjoy a variety of online, small-group classes as they are at home during the pandemic.

Michigan's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the new initiative Thursday during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's news conference.

The classes are offered by a company called GetSetUp. More than 150 classes are available and range from technological tutorials to crafting, to social hours with specific topics.

The classes are designed for and led by older adults. Classes are offered online but also have a call-in option.

They're being offered for free now for all Michiganders ages 60 and up.

For more information, visit getsetup.io/michigan or call 1-888-559-1614. Use coupon code MICHIGANHEALTH to waive any fees associated with the small-group classes.

Advertisement

The free classes are supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

You can also see a full list of available upcoming classes here.

