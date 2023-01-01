DPD: 6 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed

The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally.

E. Warren and Outer Drive

Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting at a New Year's Eve party.

Officers on the scene found one person shot and indicated that two additional people were also shot and privately conveyed to the hospital. EMS arrived at the scene and, unfortunately, pronounced the person found shot at the scene deceased.

Investigators said the suspect(s) are unknown and fired gunshots at the three people while they were at the location.

Both people conveyed to the hospital are being treated for their injuries. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Detroit Police investigating a shooting on Central Ave New Year's Day

7700 block of Central Ave

Around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Detroit police responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Central Ave.

Arriving officers found two people who were shot at the scene. Medics transported them to the hospital where they are both stable.

Police did not share any suspect information.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Detective Unit.

DPD investigating a nonfatal shooting New Year's Day on Fullerton St

2900 block of Fullerton St

Detroit police responded to the 2900 block of Fullerton on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. for a shooting.

One person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A second person was assaulted and listed in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct Detective Unit.

Editors note: Detroit police originally stated a second person was shot in the Fullerton incident. They now say that person was assaulted, not shot.

