DPD: Man shot inside car, police search for two suspects

A man in his 20s was shot while in a car on Tuesday, police said. No suspects were taken into custody.

The incident took place around 3:20 p.m., in the 20000 block of Snowden on Detroit’s west side.

"Two suspects exited their vehicle wearing ski masks and fired shots, striking the victim multiple times," according to preliminary information from Detroit police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

No other details were provided at this time.