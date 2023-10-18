Expand / Collapse search

DPD 'Operation Gave' targets illegal riders in Detroit

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit police 'Operation Gave' targets illegal riders

Detroit police teamed up with the Department of Homeland Security to target illegal riders in the city through "Operation Gave."

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are cracking down on illegal riders in Detroit through Operation Gave. 

Provided by the Department of Homeland Security, Detroit police now have access to helicopters to easily track illegal riders. 

Since 2020, 21 people have died while illegally riding ATVs, minibikes or dirt bikes in Detroit, and another 36 have been critically injured.

DPD Commander Eric Decker says Detroit's streets have become a playground for some, and operations such as Operation Gave are starting to put an end to that.