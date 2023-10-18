DPD 'Operation Gave' targets illegal riders in Detroit

Police are cracking down on illegal riders in Detroit through Operation Gave.

Provided by the Department of Homeland Security, Detroit police now have access to helicopters to easily track illegal riders.

Since 2020, 21 people have died while illegally riding ATVs, minibikes or dirt bikes in Detroit, and another 36 have been critically injured.

DPD Commander Eric Decker says Detroit's streets have become a playground for some, and operations such as Operation Gave are starting to put an end to that.