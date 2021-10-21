Expand / Collapse search

Dragonmead Brewery teams up with St. Clair Shores custard shop for pumpkin ale infused treat

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: Dragonmead Brewery)

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Macomb County businesses joined forces to craft a boozy custard.

Devils Knight is a pumpkin custard from Wally's Frozen Custard in St. Clair Shores infused with Dragonmead Brewery's Devils Knight Pumpkin Ale.

The treat is available now at both Dragonmead Brewery in Warren and Dragon's Landing in St. Clair Shores.