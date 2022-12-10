Detroit police release photo of Jeep involved in shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

article

Detroit Police are searching for the shooter after two groups got into an argument outside of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit late Thursday night.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video outside of one of the city's four-star hotels.

Police said two groups were beefing and, when one group pulled into the Westin, the shooters waited across the street before ultimately doing a drive-by.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and showed several men hop out of a black SUV that was parked in the valet area. They were ducking for cover as a drive-by shooter opened fire on them.

One person shoots back but four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were hurt.

"The officers who were there heard the shots and was in that area. So close, in fact, that they ended up conveying at least three of the victims to the hospital," White said.

Police are still searching for the shooter and say this stems from a conflict between the two groups from earlier in the night. On Saturday they released a photo of the Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the shooting.

Police are increasing their presence downtown in a move they say is critical to keep people safe.