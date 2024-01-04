Driver accused of hitting, killing Detroit man while drunk

Authorities say a driver was drunk when he hit and killed a Detroit man on New Year's Day.

De-L Alekshay-Makalo Wesley, 49, of Eastpointe, is charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, operating while intoxicated causing death, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 27-year-old Dylan Bradford was in a car crash at Hayes Street and Young Street just before 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Around 5:15 a.m., a tow truck driver was at the scene getting the vehicle when Wesley hit the tow truck, pushing it into Bradford and the truck driver.

Bradford was killed, while the 35-year-old truck driver from Inkster was injured. Both Wesley and the truck driver were taken to a hospital.

Wesley was arraigned from the hospital on Wednesday. He was issued a $100,000 cash bond.

"This is a very hard, but unfortunately not a surprising way to start the New Year. Lives will be changed forever. The evidence in this case will show that alcohol was involved when the defendant was driving. Now a man is dead and another is seriously injured," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.