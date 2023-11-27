Driver crashes into The Fillmore theater in Downtown Detroit

A driver crashed into The Fillmore early Monday, leaving a mess behind at the Downtown Detroit venue.

Just after 2:40 a.m., the driver of an SUV hit the box office of the theater on Woodward Avenue.

Though the box office was destroyed in the crash, there was no damage inside the theater. No shows are scheduled for Monday night, though the venue will need to be cleaned up soon because signer Chris Young is scheduled to perform on Tuesday.

Venue owners said they heard the driver was drunk, though police haven't confirmed that detail. The driver's condition is unknown.