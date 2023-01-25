Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan

article

A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan.

Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.

The victim, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers who were with him suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Bronson Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. An investigation is ongoing.