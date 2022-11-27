Driver dead, body found in trunk after Dearborn police chase ends in crash

A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger involved in an endangered missing investigation. The suspect fled until he crashed into a home right off Tireman near Wyoming.

As police approached, there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and officers. The suspect was fatally shot, police said.

A Dearborn police pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into a home in Detroit.

When officers opened the trunk, they found a person's body inside, officials said. One passenger was also transported to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

