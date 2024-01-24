Driver dies after crashing into broken down vehicle on US-23

A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday on US-23 in Livingston County.

Michigan State Police say a 60-year-old Howell man was driving north on US-23 near Clyde when he went off the road around 1:25 a.m. and hit a broken down vehicle driven by a 33- year-old Grand Blanc woman. The crash pushed the broken-down vehicle into the ditch, where it rolled.

The Howell man's vehicle then became disabled in the right lane. While stopped in the road, the vehicle was hit by a 57-year-old Fenton woman.

Police said the Howell man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported to Ascension Genesis Hospital in Grand Blanc with critical injuries. Another passenger in his vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers of the other involved vehicles suffered non-lifethreatening injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the original crash.