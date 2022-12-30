Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening.
Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m.
According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township woman in a Toyota Rav 4 was on Joy Road when she ran a stop sign at Farmington Road. She hit a 26-year-old Westland resident who was in a Chevrolet Malibu before hitting a pole and going across Hines Drive.
The Rav4 landed on its side on the shore of Nankin Lake, police said. The driver and a 36-year-old passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Police do not think alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were factors in the crash.