Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left to do a drug deal at a gas station Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
Investigators followed the suspects, who fled from police at the gas station in two vehicles. One vehicle eventually stopped, but a man kept going.
A Michigan State Police chopper followed him until he crashed at Chalmers and Whittier on Detroit's east side.
(Photo: MSP chopper)
Before police could get to the man, he swallowed heroin he had with him, Dwyer said.
He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.