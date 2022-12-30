Expand / Collapse search

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left to do a drug deal at a gas station Thursday around 9:10 p.m.

Investigators followed the suspects, who fled from police at the gas station in two vehicles. One vehicle eventually stopped, but a man kept going.

A Michigan State Police chopper followed him until he crashed at Chalmers and Whittier on Detroit's east side.

(Photo: MSP chopper)

Before police could get to the man, he swallowed heroin he had with him, Dwyer said. 

He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.