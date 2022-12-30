Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left to do a drug deal at a gas station Thursday around 9:10 p.m.

Investigators followed the suspects, who fled from police at the gas station in two vehicles. One vehicle eventually stopped, but a man kept going.

A Michigan State Police chopper followed him until he crashed at Chalmers and Whittier on Detroit's east side.

Before police could get to the man, he swallowed heroin he had with him, Dwyer said.

He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.