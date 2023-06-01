Driver flees after hitting motorcyclist on I-75 in Detroit, leaving victim in critical condition

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a man hit him while he was riding on I-75 in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Police said the 73-year-old victim from Lennon was riding a Harley-Davidson Tri Glide on northbound I-75 near 8 Mile around 10:05 p.m. A witness told police that a black Dodge Durango pulled to the right shoulder briefly before abruptly exiting at 8 Mile.

Dispatch then began receiving multiple calls about a person lying in the road. When troopers arrived, the victim had already been transported to a hospital, where he remains.

"I am still not sure how someone could hit another person, stop and look at them and then drive away, said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. "If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down."