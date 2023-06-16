Driver flees after hitting pedestrian near Dearborn bus stop

Dearborn police are searching for witnesses after a hit-and-run Thursday that left a victim in critical condition.

The 58-year-old victim was at a bus stop on Greenfield just south of Ford Road when they were hit between 1-1:30 a.m.

Detectives are following leads and looking for more information that helps them find the driver. Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle but did say the vehicle should have front-end damage.