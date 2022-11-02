Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition

article

A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25.

Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.