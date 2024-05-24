Driver found dead inside vehicle on I-94 ramp; no signs of foul play

An investigation is ongoing after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle on an I-94 exit ramp in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren police called Michigan State Police about a Honda Civic stopped on the ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty around 2:35 a.m. Friday. A 59-year-old Flint woman was dead inside the car.

MSP said there were no signs of foul play, drug use, or a crash, so the woman's cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine what happened.