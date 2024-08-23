Driver hit on I-75 after getting out of broken down car

article

A driver who got out of their broken car on I-75 early Friday was hurt when another driver crashed into their car.

Michigan State Police said the 31-year-old driver from Detroit broke down on the southbound side of the freeway near Sibley in Brownstown around 2:30 a.m. They got out of their Chevrolet Impala and were standing next to the car in the right lane when a driver in a Ford Focus hit the Impala.

The force of the impact pushed the Impala into the driver who was standing outside. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other driver was not hurt.

Police are using this crash as another reminder to stay inside your vehicle if you must stop on the freeway.

"We want to remind drivers that if you are experiencing car trouble or in a crash, please move the vehicle out of the traffic lane," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "If you cannot move the vehicle, stay in your car with the seat belt fastened. Call 911 for assistance. Often people do not realize how fast traffic is moving until it is too late."