Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94

A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said.

The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.

Police said they found two shell casings and one bullet fragment in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.