Driver in stolen car crashes during St. Clair Shores police chase

A police chase ended with a crash Friday after a driver in a stolen car fled St. Clair Shores officers.

Police said a call was received around 6:30 p.m. about a stolen Buick Regal in the north end of the city.

When an officer tried to stop the driver on 12 Mile near Harper, the driver fled. Police chased the stolen car until the driver crashed into a vehicle at 11 Mile and Mack.

The suspect, who was not hurt, was arrested, and charges are pending. The person the suspect hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5318.