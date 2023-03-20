Driver in stolen Durango crashes after running out of gas while fleeing police on I-94

A driver in a stolen Dodge Durango crashed when he fled from police early Monday.

Michigan State Police said a trooper saw a driver trying to avoid them near westbound I-94 in Detroit around 1 a.m. Police said the driver was speeding when he got onto the freeway and fled troopers, who eventually caught up to him.

When troopers got closer, the vehicle ran out of gas and stalled, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the exit embankment at Cadieux Road. Police Tased the suspect as he ran from the SUV, but it didn't take effect.

The suspect kept running and eventually fell. Troopers grabbed his arms, but police say he was resisting until he was eventually taken into custody.

Police learned after the 23-year-old Detroit man was arrested that the Durango was stolen and had an improper license plate. The man is also currently on probation for fleeing and eluding.

The suspect is being held pending prosecutor review.