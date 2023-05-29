Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver who was going the wrong way on the Southfield Freeway died after hitting another car head-on in Dearborn.

Police said Southfield Freeway was closed around 4:30 a.m. on Memorial Day when a car going southbound in the northbound lanes hit another car.

According to police, they first starting getting calls about a wrong-way driver near Warren Ave. Not long after those first calls came in, the black SUV crashed into another SUV at Ford Road.

Police said the SUV was a black Nissan driven and was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Taylor. She died in the crash.

There were two people in the red Cadillac. One was taken to the hospital and, at last check, was in surgery. The severity of that person's injuries are unknown.

By 8:30 a.m., the cars were loaded onto tow trucks and the debris was being cleared as MSP and the Michigan Department of Transportation worked to reopen the freeway.

Debris from the violent crash was scattered across the freeway, which was closed until around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.

"Currently we are not sure how the at fault driver got on the freeway in the wrong direction or if they were impaired." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Once the autopsy is completed we will know if the driver was impaired. We may never know how she ended up on the wrong side."

This story initially reported the black SUV to be a Ford. This story has been updated with the accurate vehicle type.