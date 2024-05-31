Driver killed in rollover crash on exit ramp of I-94 in Clinton Township

A driver died in a rollover crash Thursday night in Clinton Township.

Police said the male driver, whose age was not provided, drove south off the exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Harper just before 9:50 p.m. He went down an embankment and rolled. The driver was ejected from his 2001 Mercury Mountaineer and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don't know if the driver was trying to exit the freeway before the crash. It isn't known if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.