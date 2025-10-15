Driver loses control, crashes into Detroit home

The Brief A driver crashed into a home in Detroit early Wednesday. No one inside was hurt, but the driver is hospitalized. It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control and hit the home.



A driver lost control early Wednesday and slammed into a Detroit home, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the house.

The man hit the house at Roselawn and Curtis, not far from Livernois, around 3:20 a.m. Initial callers reported that a person may have been trapped inside the Ford Taurus.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he is stable, while the people who were inside the home were unharmed.

Police are now working to figure out what led to the crash, including possible speed or intoxication.

This is the second time in days that a driver has crashed into a home in the Metro Detroit area.

On Monday morning, a Detroit woman slammed into a Center Line home, injuring a 9-year-old child who was sleeping. Witnesses said the driver was speeding before hitting the house in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur.

Caris Adell Wade was arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death on Tuesday.

Toxicology tests are pending, and she could face more charges if it is found she was impaired.