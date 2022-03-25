Driver of stolen Chrysler flees police during traffic stop, later arrested in Detroit

Michigan State Police arrested a man driving a suspected stolen vehicle out of Oak Park late Thursday evening.

When patrols attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 for a traffic offense on the Southfield Freeway, the driver fled from the stop.

State police said the trooper did not pursue the driver, who was instead followed by a separate patrol vehicle that observed the suspect exiting the M-39 Freeway at Eight Mile Road.

Police continued to follow the suspect vehicle to a driveway in the 28000 block of Schaefer in the city of Detroit.

A man and woman were seen getting out of the vehicle after it parked. Both occupants entered the home before police arrived at the scene and surrounded it. The suspects were then called to come out of the home.

Both suspects did and were detained.

The male suspect gave consent for police to search the home. They located a car key fob, programming tool, and firearm.

An inquiry into the Chrysler 300 determined it had been stolen out of Oakland County and the man was later lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The female was released.