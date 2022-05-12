Driver shot in arm on I-696 in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Thursday night on eastbound I-696.
A witness reported the shooting near Van Dyke in Macomb County at 5:10 p.m. However, no victim was found, and a victim never called 911.
An hour later, St. John Macomb-Oakland contacted police about a gunshot victim who was being treated. The victim told police he was shot in the arm on the freeway.
Police closed the freeway to look for evidence.
