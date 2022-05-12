Expand / Collapse search

Driver shot in arm on I-696 in Macomb County

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Thursday night on eastbound I-696.

A witness reported the shooting near Van Dyke in Macomb County at 5:10 p.m. However, no victim was found, and a victim never called 911. 

Related: Police brainstorm how to stop freeway shootings

An hour later, St. John Macomb-Oakland contacted police about a gunshot victim who was being treated. The victim told police he was shot in the arm on the freeway. 

Police closed the freeway to look for evidence.

Police work to curb Metro Detroit freeway shootings

Metro Detroit police are working together to come up with a plan to stop freeway shootings. There have been 12 freeway shootings so far in 2022.