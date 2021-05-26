Driver tells police woman threw bottles, makeup brush before shooting at his vehicle on I-94

A driver told police a woman threw items at him before shooting at him Tuesday morning on I-94 in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim reported the incident several hours after the 8 a.m. shooting. The man said he was getting onto west I-94 from Conner on his way home from work when a speeding SUV cut him off.

He told police that he braked and honked at the SUV. The driver of the SUV is accused of throwing items, including glass bottles and a makeup brush, at the victim's vehicle.

The victim said he drove on the gore to get around the SUV. That's when he heard a boom on the passenger side and thought his back window shattered, police said.

He said the woman followed him onto the Lodge, but when they eventually went separate ways, he pulled over to check his vehicle and found a bullet hole near his gas tank, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.