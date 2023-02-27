Driver with restricted license caught going 156 mph on Lansing freeway; Dodge Charger impounded

article

A driver who shouldn't have been driving was caught doing 156 mph in a 70 mph on a Lansing freeway Sunday.

A Michigan State Police trooper clocked the Dodge Charger on eastbound I-496 and pulled them over near Martin Luther King Boulevard at 5:02 p.m. Police said the 33-year-old Owosso man had a restricted license and conditions for when he is allowed to drive.

(Photo: MSP)

The man was issued tickets for reckless driving and violating the conditions of a restricted license. He was not arrested, pending prosecutor review, but his car was impounded.