Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
Authorities haven't identified any victims.
After the shootout, a tow truck was towing a pickup truck as deputies placed evidence markers and scoured the scene. Authorities said no one was with the truck, but it had been shot.