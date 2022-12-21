Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

article

Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.

Authorities haven't identified any victims.

After the shootout, a tow truck was towing a pickup truck as deputies placed evidence markers and scoured the scene. Authorities said no one was with the truck, but it had been shot.