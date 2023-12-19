'Nowhere to go': Drivers suffer minor injuries during Telegraph pile-up in Redford Township

Drivers who suffered minor injuries in the Telegraph Road pile-up Monday night said they feel lucky to have made it out.

"I just kept trying to, as much as I could, protect my daughter, keep her safe and close to me no matter what," said Bianca Barber – who's 4-year-old daughter, Harmony, suffered a small cut on her head during the multi-vehicle accident.

Barber had to pull Harmony out from under a vehicle at one point, the mother said.

Bianca Barber's vehicle during the massive pile-up on Telegraph Road in Redford Township Monday night. Barber's 4-year-old daughter suffered a cut on her head.

The incident on southbound Telegraph Road near I-96 in Redford Township involved up to 40 cars. Vehicles began accumulating around 7:30 p.m. on the overpass portion of the road, which tends to freeze over more quickly.

Barber was taking Harmony to get dinner after dance class. By the time she saw five to six cars already piled up, it was too late.

"Once I tried to tap my brake, my car started sliding," Barber said. "There was literally nowhere to go. Only thing to do was crash."

Soon after, Barber and her daughter kept hearing car after car piling up, pinning them in.

Related article

Some vehicles suffered minor damage, while others were crushed and had their airbags deployed. Despite the vehicle damage, only minor injuries were reported.

Barber said she and Harmony then got out of their car to try to get to safety.

"Every time a car hit, we would shift and we were knocked to the ground," she added.

Barber and her daughter are shaken but thankful to have survived.

Crews spent hours towing away damaged vehicles and cleaning up the mess before the road reopened early Tuesday morning.

"I’m just grateful that I'm even able to even keep walking, keep talking, and being able to be with my daughter," she said.