The Brief A survey of cannabis users found 53% consumed marijuana an hour or less before driving Marijuana impairs a driver's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle by delaying body movement and changes in perception As weed is further legalized, it's become the third-most common substance that American use. Michigan has one of the highest consumption rates



Cannabis is now the third-most used substance in the U.S. and Michigan is home to one of the largest markets for adult-use recreational pot.

That raises concerns around the consumption of pot while operating a motor vehicle, which large numbers saying they use weed before driving.

By the numbers:

Two studies sought to better understand how those who use marijuana view driving while under the influence of the substance.

Conducted by AAA, several themes emerged while looking at the behavior of cannabis users, including that more than half of those surveyed used weed an hour or less before driving.

Among those that use weed, 44% said they consume it multiple times a day

Almost 85% said they drive the same day they consume cannabis, while 53% do so an hour or less before driving

Nearly 47% believe they drive the same under the influence, while 34% believe it makes them drive better

Local perspective:

There are now 38 states that allow some form of legal consumption of weed, including 24 states that allow recreational use.

Michigan has emerged as one of the largest markets in the country for purchasing weed. That has led to hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue being distributed around the state and to local communities.

But it also means Michigan has some of the highest rates of cannabis use in the country.

Dig deeper:

In a bid to better understand the behaviors of cannabis consumers and how they could be swayed, AAA surveyed users about if they would trust messaging about its safe use.

About 39% said they would trust messaging about consumption from "cannabis industry groups" and companies.

Messaging that highlighted the personal responsibility and safety concerns were more effective campaigns than marketing that talked about the legal risks of driving while stoned.

Realistic and positive messaging was found to be more effective than campaigns that use exaggerated stereotypes.

What they're saying:

The president of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said understanding what motivates users was key to connecting with them and changing behavior about dangerous habits.

"Understanding what motivates cannabis consumers to drive under the influence can be helpful in developing effective strategies that make our roads safer for everyone," said Dr. David Yang.

The director of the traffic safety advocacy said better messaging needs to include "credible voices, real-world scenarios, and respectful language."

"Individuals who consume cannabis come from all walks of life and that should be reflected in the messaging," said Jake Nelson.