Drunk driver busted after Troy police spot him driving 100+ mph

Troy police arrested a drunk driver last weekend after stopping him for driving more than 100 mph.

Police said the 27-year-old Troy man was speeding in a Chevrolet Spark in the area of Rochester Road and E. Big Beaver Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph, around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21.

While speaking to the driver, officers noticed that his eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassy. They also smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which he completed poorly, before blowing .16% on a preliminary breath test.

The man was arrested. While at the jail, he took a chemical breath test that showed that his BAC was .156% and .149%. In Michigan, .08% is the legal limit for driving.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated.