Drunk driver crashes into MDOT courtesy car blocking flooding Southfield Freeway

An impaired driver was speeding when police say he crashed into a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy vehicle that was blocking a flooded area of the Southfield Freeway early Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers and MDOT blocked the southbound side of the freeway at Grand River around 2:25 a.m. Cones were placed on the road and patrol vehicles had their emergency lights on, police said.

Despite this, a driver who later blew three times the legal limit of .08 crashed into the courtesy patrol vehicle, which was empty at the time. No one was hurt.

The 33-year-old drunk driver was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

"We are very fortunate that no one was hurt in this crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "This is another example of the preventable crashes we are seeing due to risky driving behaviors on our roadways."

While the area where the crash happened has since reopened, other freeways and roads around Metro Detroit remain flooded from overnight rain. Use caution and slow down on your morning commute, and turn around if you see a road covered with water.