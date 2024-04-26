Drunk driver goes vertical in Ann Arbor, police say

article

Ann Arbor Police said a woman who had a BAC of more than twice the legal limit hit a guide wire and went vertical early Friday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police were called a single-car crash at Lincoln Ave and Wells St. When they arrived, they found a white four-door vehicle pointing nearly straight up into the air with four adult women outside of the car.

According to police, the 24-year-old Ypsilanti woman was driving when she hit a guide wire attached to a pole before landing on a street sign.

Police said the woman had a BAC of .17 – the legal limit is .08. She's facing drunk driving charges.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Ann Arbor Police are reminding drivers not to drive drunk or buzzed – and to find a safe ride home.