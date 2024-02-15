Drunk Tesla driver caught going 100+ mph in Troy

Troy police found a half-empty bottle of tequila in a Tesla Model 3 after stopping the driver for going more than 100+ mph last weekend.

Officers stopped the 43-year-old West Bloomfield man at 2:52 a.m. Saturday because he was speeding and swerving, and ignored a "no turn on red" sign in the area of Big Beaver and Rochester roads.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said they could smell intoxicants. The man told them he didn't have anything to drink, but did tell them there was a pistol in the car.

The driver was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, and he performed poorly. He also refused a Breathalyzer, police said.

During a search of the car, police found a loaded Glock 19 handgun, two additional magazines, and a half-empty bottle of tequila.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Troy Lock-Up facility, where police say he refused another breath test. Police secured a warrant for a blood draw. Investigators are awaiting blood test results.