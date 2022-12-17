Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month.

Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.

The MDOT worker told police that he had already gotten the car started and directed the driver to exit at Rochester Road, but he stalled out again.

Police talked to the driver, a 62-year-old Saginaw man, and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred. He performed several field sobriety evaluations poorly, and refused to take a preliminary breath test, police said.

The man was arrested and later submitted to a chemical breath test, with results of .13%. and .12%. The legal limit in Michigan is .08%.

He also had an expired and revoked driver's license.