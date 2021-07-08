DTE: 116K still without power in Southeast Michigan after Wednesday thunderstorms

article

The DTE outage map is working overtime this week after strong winds and severe weather blitzed Southeast Michigan Wednesday.

According to the electricity provider, more than 116,000 people were without power on Thursday, several hours after the strongest section of inclement weather had moved out of Michigan.

The bulk of the outages were in western Oakland County, where Farmington Hills, Novi, Walled Lake, and neighborhoods around the area of 14 Mile and Telegraph were hit the hardest.

Macomb and St. Clair County also had some outages in cities like Fraser, Roseville, and Clinton Township.

Estimates for when the power will be turned back on were close to midnight Thursday.

"Severe weather moved through SE Michigan today causing power outages and significant damage across our service territory. We thank you for your patience and understanding as our crews work to restore your power. Stay safe everyone," read a tweet from DTE late Wednesday.

The reason behind most of the outages was due to wind damage. Evidence of shearing was around suburbia and the freeways where large trees and powerlines had fallen over.

One of the most disruptive casualties of the storms was I-275, which was closed due to live wires hanging low on the freeway. Access has returned to the roadway, but it'll need to be closed again in the future.

