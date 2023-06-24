DTE contractor dies after being electrocuted by live wire in Detroit

A contract worker for DTE has died after being electrocuted while working in Detroit.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Fort and Outer Drive.

According to DTE, the employee came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded.





"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that one of our contract partners lost an employee today while doing work for DTE," DTE said in a statement. "This contract line worker who was working in Detroit came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones."

